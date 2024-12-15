Follow the LaLiga EA Sports football match between Real Sociedad and Las Palmas live
The meeting Royal Society – The Palms of LaLiga EA Sports, which takes place in Anoeta at 6:30 p.m. can be seen live through
M+ LaLiga TV, LaLiga TV M2
Real Sociedad – Las Palmas
Classification and statistics between Real Sociedad – Las Palmas
Real Sociedad comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the
Leganes
while Las Palmas played their last LaLiga game EA Sports against
Real Valladolid
. He Royal Society currently occupies the position number 8 of LaLiga EA Sports with 24 points, while its rival,
The Palmsoccupies the place 14 with 18 points.
