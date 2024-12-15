







































































Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting Royal Society – The Palms of LaLiga EA Sports, which takes place in Anoeta at 6:30 p.m. can be seen live through

M+ LaLiga TV, LaLiga TV M2

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Real Sociedad – Las Palmas

Classification and statistics between Real Sociedad – Las Palmas

Real Sociedad comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the



Leganes



while Las Palmas played their last LaLiga game EA Sports against



Real Valladolid



. He Royal Society currently occupies the position number 8 of LaLiga EA Sports with 24 points, while its rival,

The Palmsoccupies the place 14 with 18 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the LaLiga EA Sports matches of the day, the Real Sociedad calendar, the Las Palmas calendar and the LaLiga EA Sports statistics. You can also check the LaLiga EA Sports classification.