It is quite a fact that resident Evil It doesn’t usually do very well in terms of products that adapt games to movies or even television, compared to the releases that have come in live action format. However, there is another alternative line that does very well, and those are the CGI animations that have their own narrative that has been liked.

Thus we have the next style tape called Resident Evil: Death Island, of which we were shown a new trailer in the last Capcom Spot light and that now has the release date. It is mentioned that he will make his arrival next July 7th at least in Japan, but it is expected that a date for the West will be announced shortly.

Resident Evil: Death Island will be released on Friday July 7th, 2023. pic.twitter.com/5M510QKDmV — Will | Resident Evil Central 👁️ (@ResiEvilCentral) April 10, 2023

It is worth mentioning that it is not entirely clear if the tape will appear in theaters or on streaming services, but given the latest releases of this type in these years, it is possible that it will come to Netflix. And it is that we must not forget that the most recent adaptation that we saw last year also reached this service, so in theory it will follow the same path.

This is the synopsis of the tape:

DSO Agent Leon S. Kennedy is on a mission to rescue Dr. Antonio Taylor from kidnappers, when a mysterious woman thwarts his search. Meanwhile, BSAA agent Chris Redfield is investigating a zombie outbreak in San Francisco, where the cause of the infection cannot be identified. The only thing the victims have in common is that they all recently visited Alcatraz Island. Following that lead, Chris and his team head to the island, where a new horror awaits.

For now, we will have to wait for the western date.

Via: EscapistMagazine

editor’s note: Hopefully, with the success of these movies, Capcom understands that we want more materials like this and forgets about live action stuff. But it seems that they will not understand unless they lose a large amount of money.