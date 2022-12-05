SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Embraer announced on Monday that it is studying proposals for commercial aircraft with hybrid and electric propulsion capable of carrying between 19 and 30 passengers, with the expectation that the technology will be ready by 2030.

The studies involve an aircraft with parallel hybrid-electric propulsion that would be capable of reducing carbon dioxide emissions by up to 90% using sustainable aviation fuel, known by SAF in English and produced from oils of organic origin or agricultural residues. and forestry. The aircraft would have rear engines.

Last year, Embraer announced studies involving a hybrid aircraft, but at the time the work involved one with capacity for nine passengers and now the company is working on versions with 19 to 30 seats.

Also in 2021, the company announced a hydrogen-powered electric aircraft, with a capacity of 19 seats. Now, studies have advanced to a 30-seat version of the model powered by a fuel cell, which would have zero CO2 emissions and electric motors in the rear. The company expects the technology to be ready by 2035.

The company said the architectures and technologies are being evaluated for technical and commercial feasibility.

“The 19-seat and 30-seat planes are more suitable starting points for focused studies, since they must be technically and economically ready sooner,” said Luis Carlos Affonso, senior vice president of engineering, technology and strategy at Embraer, in press release.

According to him, in less than 25 years, Embraer commercial aircraft “have already reduced fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by almost 50% based on the seat per mile flown ratio, using only conventional fuels and propulsion”.

At the same time, Eve, controlled by Embraer, is developing urban transport aircraft that can land and take off vertically and are capable of transporting 5 people, including the pilot, or six in the autonomous version.

(By Alberto Alerigi Jr.)