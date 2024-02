Statement by the French president that the possibility of NATO sending troops to help Ukraine in the war against Russia “cannot be ruled out” generated a wave of denials among allies | Photo: EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

French President Emmanuel Macron's statement that the possibility of NATO sending troops to help Ukraine in the war against Russia “cannot be ruled out” was met with denials from the top of the Western military alliance and other members of the group. this Tuesday (27).

In addition to the governments of Germany, Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic, the United States refuted the hypothesis. Adrienne Watson, spokeswoman for the White House National Security Council, told EFE that President Joe Biden “has made it very clear that the United States will not send troops to fight in Ukraine.”

“We believe that Ukraine’s path to victory is for the House of Representatives to approve the additional national security package so that Ukrainian troops have the weapons and ammunition they need to defend themselves and continue fighting bravely for their freedom and independence,” he added. the spokesperson.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg declared that the alliance's members “are providing unprecedented support to Ukraine”, but denied sending troops – which, according to Russia, would inevitably lead to a confrontation.

“We have been doing this since 2014 [apoiado a Ucrânia, que teve a

península da Crimeia anexada pelos russos e viu separatistas ligados ao Kremlin

iniciarem uma guerra no leste ucraniano no ano mencionado] and we intensified after the full-scale invasion [em 2022]. But there are no plans to station NATO troops on Ukrainian territory,” he said.

The UK also rejected Macron's idea. “In addition to the small contingent in the country [Ucrânia] which supports the armed forces, we have no plans to deploy on a large scale,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office said.