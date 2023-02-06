Rescuers were unable to do anything for him

Rescuers were unable to do anything the 47-year-old Tuscan bus driverwho lost his life hitting a wild boar with his scooter which crossed the roadway, on the road to Scarperia, in the province of Florence, in Tuscany. Emmanuel Diamonds he was known for his passion for two wheels. Returning from work, he died instantly falling from the middle of him.

In the night between Friday and Saturday Emanuele Diamanti lost his life on the road in the municipal area of Scarperia, in Mugello. He was riding his scooter when he hit a wild boar, which at the time was crossing the road on which the man was travelling.

The 118 rescuers promptly rescued the Autolinee Toscane driver, who was returning home after finishing his shift. But they couldn’t do anything to save his life. Unfortunately he passed away immediately.

Robert NocentiniPresident of Coldiretti Firenze Prato, commented on the incident as follows:

This umpteenth accident shows that they are a very dangerous element for motorists. Those of dawn and dusk are the hours most at risk, with the herds of wild boars moving about raiding food in the urban suburbs or destroying fields and crops, managing to travel up to 40 kilometers at a time. They are a calamity and a danger to public health and safety. Large-scale, targeted interventions are needed to reduce the wild boar threat nationwide. We must stop the invasion of wild boars which pose a danger to people’s lives, health, the environment and agricultural production.

According to the farmers’ trade association, there has been an accident every 41 hours over the past year. In the last decade, the number of serious road accidents, with deaths and injuries caused by animals, has doubled on provincial roads.

The Carabinieri also intervened on the spot, closing the road section for the findings of the case. And Anas staff to restore the road.