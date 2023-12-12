These are the words of the DJ: “Now I'll talk, that's why we broke up”

Over the last few hours the name of Ema Stokholma is occupying ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. On the occasion of her 40th birthday, the DJ gave a long interview to 'Repubblica' where she told her story, also revealing the reasons for her farewell to Angelo Madonia. Let's find out together what her words were.

The news of the end of the love story between Ema Stokholma and Angelo Madonia it was one of the most talked about on the gossip pages. A few months after the end of the relationship with the dancer of Dancing with the Starsthe DJ revealed the reason why their relationship failed.

These were his words about it:

I am a free woman, relationships put chains, I must be free in my ways of being, of speaking, of dressing, of having my friendships. Freedom doesn't mean sleeping with other people, but I want to be free to be myself, how I feel. I'm fine even alone… I'm a pain in the ass.

As already anticipated, in the interview given to 'Repubblica' on the occasion of his 40th birthday, the former competitor of Dancing with the Stars retraced his life, saying he had achildhood difficult. In addition to this, the DJ revealed that she had never had a good relationship with her body until she arrived Dancing with the Stars. These were his words about it:

At a certain point a Dancing with the Stars I understood that I could be many things; it was interesting.

Afterwards, Ema Stokholma revealed what the program hosted by was for her Milly Carlucci. These are his words: