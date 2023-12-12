He America is close to achieving its goal of raising its 14th star, however, it faces Tigersa rival that is in search of the two-time championship of the Liga MX. The first episode of the grand final of the 2023 Apertura Tournament starts next Thursday, December 14 at the University Stadiumto close everything on Sunday the 17th in the Aztec stadium.
Until now, the Eagles have had practically their entire squad to face the Leagueexcept for the defense Nestor Araujowho since the regular phase it was known that he would miss the entire championship due to a rupture of the lateral collateral ligament in his right knee.
More news about Liga MX
Added to the World Cup defender is the Uruguayan Brian Rodriguezwho has not been able to see a single minute of the Fiesta Grande due to an injury that occurred against Striped. After what happened, the winger had surgery, which led him to be left out of the last matches of the regular phase and the League.
Since last week, there has been speculation that The Rayito could return for the second leg semi-final, however, it was not like that, because with the key already resolved after having beaten the Atlético San Luis In the first leg, Brazilian coach André Jardine decided not to expose him so that he would be one hundred percent ready to participate in the grand final. Due to this, the Uruguayan would be ready against the royals, since he has trained the pair and could appear on the bench, since he lacks the rhythm to be a starter.
Apart from this, those from Coapa do not have anyone suspended or any other injured, since Kevin Alvarez He recovered and even participated in the return game against the Potosinos. Having rotated his formation in the second leg semi-final, the Chilean Igor Lichnovskythe Colombian Julian Quiñonesthe Spanish Alvaro Fidalgo, Luis Fuentes, Alejandro Zendejasamong others, were able to rest and avoid any type of injury.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Club #América #injured #suspended #Tigres #A2023 #leg #final
Leave a Reply