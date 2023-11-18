DThe Netherlands have qualified directly for the European Football Championship in Germany. With a 1-0 (1-0) win against Ireland on Saturday, coach Ronald Koeman’s team secured second place behind group winners France and thus qualified. Romania and Switzerland will also be in Germany in 2024.

Bundesliga professional Wout Weghorst from TSG 1899 Hoffenheim made it 1-0 in Amsterdam after just 12 minutes. After numerous high-profile opportunities, the Dutch missed out on deciding the match early on. But Ireland was too harmless on offense.

France sets record

World Cup runners-up and group winner France won 14-0 (7-0) against Gibraltar. That was the biggest win in a European Championship qualifying game. The French replaced Germany’s 13-0 win in San Marino in 2006. The 17-year-old Warren Zaïre-Emery scored on his debut to make it 3-0 (16th), was badly fouled when he shot on goal and had to go out injured.

Gibraltar’s Santos also received a red card. Captain Mbappé (30th/hand penalty/74th/82nd) ​​scored three times, Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman (36th/65th) scored twice.

Switzerland can also look forward to the European Championship tournament in Germany. The Swiss didn’t get more than a 1-1 (0-0) draw against Kosovo, but they secured second place in Group I with 17 points. Augsburg’s Rubén Vargas scored the Swiss goal two minutes after the break. Muhamet Hyseni was able to equalize (82′).

Romania is also qualified for the European Championships. With a 2:1 (1:1) against Israel, coach Edward Iordănescu’s team took first place. The game took place at the Pancho Arena in Felcsút, Hungary, due to the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on October 7th. Israel has another chance to take part in the European Championship in the play-offs.