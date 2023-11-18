France They had a real feast and took advantage of the fragility and weakness of Gibraltar, who played with one less player from the 18th minute, to sign a scandalous and historic win (14-0), accompanied by several records, such as the largest result in the history of qualifying matches for a European Championship or a World Cup.

The French team, which secured first place and being seeded in the draw for the final phase of the Euro Cup, broke its record of goals (the previous one was a 10-0 against Azerbaijan in 1995), also surpassed the mark of most goals in a qualification for a European Championship (Germany’s 0-13 against San Marino in 2006) and the number of goals scored in the first half (seven, the previous mark was six in three games).

In addition, debutant Warran Zaire-Emery, who scored the third goal for the Blues, at the age of 17 years, 8 months and 10 days, became the youngest scorer to score in an official match with the France shirt at the age of 17 years, 8 months and 10 days.

As he had announced, Deschamps started with a 4-2-3-1 formation, with the very young Paris Saint Germain attacker accompanying Rabiot in the center of the field; while up top Coman, Griezmann and Mbappé supported Thuram in search of the goal. And the goals didn’t take long to arrive, with two goals in just one minute. First it was Santos (m.3) in an unfortunate rebound from his own goal, and then Coman took advantage of a poor clearance by Coeling for just one minute.

In a flash, France had made the defensive deployment of the modest Gibraltarians useless, with the ten field players in two lines very close together in front of their goalkeeper. The game ended in the 16th minute, when debutant Warran Zaïre-Emery scored the third and the defender who hit him in the shot, Santos, was sent off with a straight red card.

The PSG youngster was injured and had to be replaced. From there, the goals of

France arrived almost naturally, given the enormous difference in quality of the Gauls, helped by their numerical superiority. Mbappé with a penalty, Clauss with a shot from outside the area and Coman and Fofana after elaborate plays left the score at 7-0 at half-time, which could have been more if the French had been more successful in the shot.

France came out in the second half ready to break their record. Deschamps declared on French television during the intermission that the best way to respect the opponent was to try to score as many goals as possible and his men strictly complied with his instructions. But during the first third of the second half, the French mistake and some worthy saves from goalkeeper Coleing – especially one-on-one against Griezmann – stopped the “bleus”. Rabiot opened the scoring in the second act (m.63) and Coman followed right after (m.65) after a one-two with Mbappé.

France seemed to be in training against a youth team and was playing to their liking. The goals continued to arrive without much effort. Dembelé equaled the French record in the 73rd minute and Mbappé surpassed him just a minute later. Olivier Giroud, who had come on for Marcus Thuram, wanted to join the party, but his goal in the 78th minute was disallowed for a very summary offside.

Mbappé scored the dozen (and his third in particular) with a spectacular shot from very far away that went over an advanced Coleing. And Giroud made up for it by scoring the two that completed the score in just two minutes; the last one with a bicycle kick in the small area, to close a French festival that makes one wonder if this type of match makes sense.

EFE

