An airstrike alert has been set branched out to all regions of Ukraine. This can be seen from the cartography released online by the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation.

USA WILL NOT SUPPLY F-16 FIGHTERS TO KIEV – The United States will not supply F-16 fighters to Kiev’s army, meanwhile American President Joe Biden clarified yesterday by answering ”no” to a question posed by journalists at the White House on the matter.

JOINT RUSSIA-BELARUS EXERCISES UNDERWAY – Russia and Belarus have started a week of training their joint regional contingent. This was announced this morning by the Ministry of Defense of Belarus, specifying that the exercises will serve to prepare for the joint maneuvers that the two countries will carry out in September in Russia.

THE 007 GB REPORT – “Russian commanders are likely aiming to develop a new axis of advance in Ukrainian-controlled Donetsk Oblast and divert Ukrainian forces away from the hotly contested Bakhmut sector. There is a realistic possibility that Moscow forces will continue to make local advances in the area. However, Russia is unlikely to have enough uncommitted troops in the area to achieve major operational gains.” This was written by British intelligence, in the latest report on the situation on the front.

“Over the past three days”, reads the report, released by the London Defense Ministry, Russia has in fact “apparently transformed its exploratory attacks around the towns of Pavlivka and Vuhledar into a more concerted assault. The settlements are located 50 km southwest of the city of Donetsk, and Russia had previously used the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade in a failed assault in the same area last November.Elements of the 155th are again involved as part of a force the size of at least one brigade which managed to advance several hundred meters beyond the small Kashlahach River which marked the front line for several months”.