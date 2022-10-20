Musk’s plans go significantly beyond those of current Twitter management. That aims to cut the company’s labor costs by about 800 million by the end of 2023, which would equate to the departure of almost a quarter of its staff, it calculates. The Washington Post. The company also plans to make major savings in its infrastructure. These would also include the data centers that run the website for more than 200 million daily users.

Musk made an offer on Twitter of $44 billion in April, but later regretted it and decided in July that he wanted to get rid of the deal. According to him, there were far fewer human users of the messaging service than Twitter claims, and far more automated accounts or bots.

The value of Twitter fell sharply shortly after this and the messaging service decided to go to court to oblige Musk to comply with the agreement on the acquisition. That lawsuit in the American state of Delaware was supposed to start on October 17, but at the beginning of this month Elon Musk was willing to take over Twitter for $ 44 billion. Musk did attach the conditions that he would have to collect the necessary funds and Twitter had to drop the lawsuit. The judge has given him until October 28 to arrange the takeover. See also Editorial Inflation was already stuck in the doorway

