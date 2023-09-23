Counterattack | Ukrainian general to CNN: Ukraine made a breakthrough in Verbove

A major breakthrough would occur if Ukraine could recapture the city of Tokmak.

Ukrainian the general leading the counterattack on the southern front Oleksandr Tarnavskyi tells CNNthat Ukraine has made a breakthrough and continues to advance in the direction of the village of Verbove in the Zaporizhia region.

Tarnavskyi states in the interview that progress has been slower than expected.

“The most important thing is that we don’t lose the initiative we have now,” he says.

CNN, which interviewed Tarnavsky, said it had not been able to independently confirm specific claims about the progress of the fighting. According to it, however, according to videos available in open sources, it appears that Ukrainian forces have broken through an important Russian defense line near Verbove.

To Tarnavskyi according to the counter-offensive, a major breakthrough would occur if Ukraine was able to recapture the city of Tokmak, which is strategically important for Russia.

Tarnavskyi says he believes in a breakthrough.

“I believe it will happen after Tokmak.”

Tokmak is located about 20 kilometers from the positions of the Ukrainian troops. Earlier in September, Ukraine said it had recaptured the village of Robotyne and was approaching the village of Novoprokopivka.

Correction 23.9. 9:34 p.m.: Contrary to what was reported earlier in the news, Ukraine has not recaptured the village of Novoprokopivka.