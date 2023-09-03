Elon Musk, the difficult relationship with his transgender daughter: “She’s a communist, she doesn’t want to be with me”

“I’ve made many attempts, but he doesn’t want to spend time with me.” Elon Musk’s new biography will also chronicle what is being described as one of the most painful episodes in the life of the richest man alive.

It concerns the decision that led her daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson to change sex, also taking her mother’s surname to no longer have any connection with her father. “Hey, I’m transgender and now my name is Jenna. Don’t tell my father,” Jenna’s message conveyed her decision to Musk’s sister-in-law, asking her to keep her father in the dark. This is revealed by extracts from the book written by Walter Isaacson, already the author of a famous biography of Steve Jobs.

“It went beyond socialism to become fully communist,” commented the South African billionaire. “He thinks that anyone who is rich is the devil. I have made many attempts, but he doesn’t want to spend time with me ”. In her biography, Musk attributes Jenna’s choices to her education at Crossroads, a “progressive” school in Los Angeles.

Musk believes that even on X, as he dubbed Twitter, this “open mind virus” is running amok. “A mentality that suppresses right-wing and anti-institutional voices,” said the number one of Tesla and Space X.