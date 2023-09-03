Home page World

From: Momir Takac

A hotel in Sardinia wants to offer its guests a special dessert. But the idea of ​​a woman in the middle of the buffet causes quite a stir.

Golfo Aranci – A hotel on the Italian holiday island of Sardinia has come up with a tasteless promotion for its guests. Vacationers at the Hotel VOI Colonna Village were served a particularly delicious dessert: a woman lying scantily clad on the buffet table. The case caused a sensation across the country.

Federico Mazzieri started the scandal. The manager from Milan was on holiday with his 14-year-old daughter and was amazed when he stood in front of the dessert buffet one evening in mid-August. Previously, the Costa Smeralda hotel served guests cakes, pastries and a chocolate statue in view by the pool.

Hotel praises guests as a chocolate statue of a woman – sharp criticism

But instead of a statue, there was a young hotel employee between sweets on the white table setting. Dressed only in a bikini and smeared with chocolate from head to toe, she lay sideways across the table. Mazzieri was stunned and expressed his displeasure on the social network LinkedIn, where he also shared a photo. A hotel in Cuxhaven that didn’t want to accommodate fat guests also caused a scandal.

“VOI Hotels stands for ‘true Italian hospitality’, but what does that mean?” Mazzieri asked. The chain advertises old traditions and modern sustainability on its website. “What do the managers think of this depiction of the female body?” When Mazzieri complained to a hotel worker, he was told it was the chocolate statue.

Woman on the dessert table: hotel scandal makes headlines all over Italy

“Talking about sustainability and ethics is very easy, but making these corporate values ​​tangible in everyday life is certainly much more difficult,” he continued. After the incident, his daughter said to him: “Dad, how disgusting, this is not a country where you can realize yourself.”

The scandal made waves all over Italy. The deputy leader of the five-star party, Alessandra Todde, was horrified by the incident on Instagram today. Laura Boldrini from the Democratic Party (PD) spoke of “a primitive representation that shows a complete lack of respect for women”.

Woman is in the dessert buffet: the hotel apologizes

The hotel responded to Mazzieri on LinkedIn and apologized. “We deeply regret the incident and would like to emphatically reiterate that we never intended to represent values ​​other than those that we are determined to uphold and which are aligned with those of the Alpitour World group (hotel chain, ed. d.R.) , to which we belong, are identical. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that such situations do not recur in the future,” it wrote.

Sardinia's regional president Christian Solinas also condemned the incident in the strongest possible terms. The agency writes that this contradicts the image of a country that has always stood out for its hospitality and respect for visitors nova.