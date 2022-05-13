Elon Musk suspended the purchase of Twitter until we have precise data on the number of false accounts that exist within the social network.

This was announced by the tycoon through his official account, where he said he was waiting for details to support the initial calculation of bots, located at less than 5% of the total.

Despite this unexpected brake on the transaction, Elon Musk said he is still interested in acquiring Twitterso surely they have already set to work to provide you with what you request.

The operation is valued at 44,000 million dollarswhich represents a price of 54.20 greenbacks for each share.

The bad news for the current owners of the social network is that this news had a negative impact on the business, causing a collapse in the value of its assets.

in the last hours Twitter stock fell below $35that is, around 25% of the original value agreed by the tycoon

It is not clear if it goes on all the bots or only those of a certain profile. Image: via Twitter.

Elon Musk suspends the purchase of Twitter although he promised to end the bots

One of the promises made by the millionaire owner of Tesla was end the false accounts that proliferate in this social networkso it seems strange that it takes this action.

His action plan even contemplated a greater opening to freedom of expression, for which at some point he mentioned that he would allow the reactivation of the former president’s account. donald trump.

We still do not know exactly if the current owners of Twitter or some outsider have already put to work to gather the data that Elon Musk requests, but as it represents a juicy entry of money, we do not doubt that it will be so.

Follow us on our social networks for more news.