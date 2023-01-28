The American billionaire and owner of the “Twitter” platform, Elon Musk, announced that he would change his name on his personal and official account on the platform to “Mr. Tweet”.

Musk wrote on Twitter: “I changed my name to Mr. Tweet, but now (Twitter) will not allow me to change it again.”

Journalist Patrick McGee commented on Musk’s tweet, noting that the lawyers for the Tesla investors who filed a lawsuit against Musk mistakenly called him Mr. Tweet while being interviewed this week.

He added, “I regret that there is no recording of this.. But Musk replied: “Mr. Tweet.” Everyone in the courtroom laughed. Then Musk said, “This is actually very accurate.”

Musk often tweets throughout the day on various topics.

In recent weeks, he has released “Twitter Profiles”, revealing what went on behind the scenes before he took over the company. The Twitter Files were reported by a rotation of freelance journalists and writers, who were given unprecedented access to Twitter’s internal archives.