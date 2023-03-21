France | The French government narrowly survived the vote of confidence on raising the retirement age, new riots began

The opposition’s motions of no confidence failed, more unrest is expected.

20.3. 16:02 | Updated 4:07

French of the prime minister Elisabeth Bornen the government received a vote of confidence from the parliament on Monday evening with a margin of nine votes. The opposition tried to overthrow the government and the unpopular pension reform at the same time.

The no-confidence vote was taken after the president Emmanuel Macron announced the intention to raise the retirement age of citizens from 62 to 64 years without a parliamentary vote, which the constitution allows for.

Demonstrations have been raging across France for five days now as citizens protest against the increase in the retirement age. The trade union movement is in turmoil and, among other things, the oil refineries and Paris waste management are on strike.

“We’ll meet on the street!” shouted from the left-wing ranks of the parliament as the motion of no confidence fell.

According to the news agency Reuters, new riots started in Paris immediately after the vote and the police used tear gas.

Only In Paris, a total of 101 people have been arrested in clashes between protesters and security forces, police said.

According to reporters from the AFP news agency, some protesters set fire to piles of garbage and clashed with the police. Police responded by clearing some areas with tear gas.

Similar events have also been reported in other French cities such as Dijon and Strasbourg.

New strikes and other demonstrations have been planned for Thursday, and public transport, for example, is coming to a standstill in many places.

MPs who opposed the pension reform expressed their opinion with protest signs after the no-confidence vote in the parliament.

About motions of no confidence two presentations were made. The first vote was on the initiative of the small centrist UDI party, which fell by 287-278 votes. Right after, later in the evening, another vote was taken Marine Le Pen about the motion of no confidence presented by the far-right National Alliance. It fell by clear numbers.

“Toppling the government is the only way to prevent a social and political crisis”, leader of the UDI party Charles de Courson said before the vote to the news agency AFP. “If we continue this kind of decision-making, no one will control anything anymore, and that’s exactly what all the ay leaders have said.”

In French in the system, the prime minister is the president’s ringleader, so the vote was about confidence in Macron.

Published on Sunday Ifop barometer According to The last time Macron’s support was this low was in 2019, at the time of the so-called yellow vest protests.

According to observers, despite the vote of confidence, Prime Minister Borne’s future is at stake.

French presidents have tried to raise the retirement age for the president by Jacques Chirac from the second season from 2002 to 2007, without success.