Profeco announced the necessary items in case of earthquakeinformation that is very important to have on hand in the event of accidents in the Mexican Republic.

These articles must contain sufficient elements that allow us to survive and act in the event of eviction, or finding ourselves in a risky situation.

The emergency backpack plan was taken up by Consumer Magazine, edited by the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco).

What should an emergency backpack have, according to Profeco?

The body attached to the Ministry of Economy, and led by Ricardo Sheffield, recommended having at least 12 items included in the emergency backpacks:

Battery-powered flashlight: useful in case the light installations are damaged.

Water: use bottled water, preferably still.

Warm clothing: blanket, waterproof clothing and extra shoes to change in case they get wet.

First aid kit: to quickly deal with common injuries and emergencies.

Battery-powered radio: to stay informed, accompanied and attentive to any alert, as well as recommendations issued by the authorities.

Non-perishable foods: Choose light, personal-sized foods that are easy to open and provide energy, such as cans of tuna.

Photocopy of important documents: or a USB memory that contains them, such as birth certificates, CURP, driver’s license, policies, deeds, passport, voter ID.

Medicines or cans of milk: if there are babies, people with medical treatment or older adults, specific products such as bottles, baby food, medicines, cans of milk and diapers should be included.

Lighter or matches

Whistle: to request help if you are trapped

Emergency numbers: such as contact for doctors and emergency services.

Copy of your house keys