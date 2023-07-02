Elon Musk has announced this Saturday a series of limitations on views and publications for Twitter. The new measures for the social network of which he is the owner include a reading cap of 600 messages a day for unverified accounts, while verified accounts will be able to view up to 6,000. All this has been decided in the midst of the problems that users are having to view content.

In addition, new unverified users will only be able to access 300 messages per day, as Musk himself explained in a series of provisional measures to “address the extreme levels of data extraction and manipulation of the system.” Now it remains to be seen what will be the reaction of the millions of Twitter users to a situation that can generate controversy.

Later, the also owner of the Tesla and SpaceX companies has stopped seeing that it would be a temporary measure. As he has advanced, “soon” – although he does not specify a date – these limits will be increased to 8,000 messages for verified accounts, 800 for unverified and 400 for new unverified accounts.

This is the latest in a series of incidents that have affected Musk’s social network since it was acquired by the also owner of the Tesla and SpaceX companies a year ago.

"Something went wrong"



For example, users can access the Twitter interface, but the message rail does not appear both on the web and in the application; instead you may see an error message: “exceeded rate limit” or “something went wrong. Try to reload.” When asked for a comment on what is happening, the company has responded as usual with a brief “poop” emoji.

In February, messages could not be published for 90 minutes after an error for exceeding the “daily limit” and already in March the incident arose because users could not click on links or see photos. Other problems in the service of this social network appeared after the announcement of layoffs in the company or after the closure of a data center.