Reader’s Opinion | Dear immigrants, welcome to be Finns

Finns have to stop thinking of immigrants only as labor.

Parties and politicians, the Ministry of the Interior and ministers talk about the necessity of work-related immigration. It is said that Finland needs more immigrants to be the workforce of the future and to do the jobs that Finns can’t do or do for other reasons. Thing handled among others, Helsingin Sanomat in its editorial on October 24.

Winter 2022 Russia’s attack on Ukraine has brought a new wave of immigration, which of course is based on humanitarianism and not on labor supply.

The fact is that as the population ages and shrinks, the remaining citizens find it increasingly difficult to manage things practically and financially. According to the forecast, Finland’s population will decline in 2031. In the 2050s, there will already be fewer Finns than today, and an even larger proportion of citizens will be retired. During the last ten years, the working-age population has decreased by 136,000 people (Statistics Finland 2021).

When a person who dares to become an immigrant comes to the airport or port, there is nothing to suggest that he is welcome in our country as a person. Perhaps there is nothing unpleasant to say about it, but at least there is no reason to be happy about the result of a new Finnish resident. We see him as just labor.

Shouldn’t we be proud that a person who wants to be Finnish moves to our beautiful and peaceful homeland?

The website of the Ministry of the Interior has the main headline: Finland invests in labor immigration. “At the beginning of 2020, the administration of labor immigration was transferred from the Ministry of the Interior to the Ministry of Labor and Economy. The move was agreed upon in the government program. The goal of the move is to connect labor immigration more strongly to employment, education, business and innovation policy.”

A rather blunt text if you want to increase the number of Finns. Here, the clear goal is to get people from elsewhere to do our work and serve us – not to live alongside us.

“ Let’s market Finland as a new opportunity to be happy.

Let’s get started new thinking: we want new residents in Finland to spend a good life alongside our fellow Finns. People are always different, Finnishness unites us as one nation. Let’s stop thinking of immigrants only as labor. Let’s market Finland as a new opportunity to be happy. We compete for nice people, it doesn’t matter where and with what name, language or color they were born.

The government’s program states: “The government’s goal is to increase the work-related immigration of skilled workers. The focus of work-based immigration will be on sectors suffering from a labor shortage, as well as on the special skills, students and researchers essential to the top and growth sectors of R&D activities.”

Where is the welcome to Finland?

Mikko Närhi

nonfiction writer, Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.