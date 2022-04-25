USA.- Twitter accepted Elon Musk’s offer making the billionaire the ‘new owner’ of the social networkafter offering 44,000 million dollars and threatening to sell all its shares if said offer is not accepted.

It is worth mentioning that Elon Musk He has been very critical of the social network and has questioned whether its rules adhered “rigorously” to the principle of freedom of expression, so much so that, in his account Twitterassured that there will be no more censorship in that, and that he will not block his critics either.

“I hope that even my worst critics remain in Twitterbecause that is what freedom of expression means,” said the CEO of Tesla.

His criticism has aroused much suspicion, even among the employees of Twitterconcerned that the tycoon might wield excessive power at the company to change its publishing ethics standards, including banning former US President Donald Trump, who believes his posts instigated the January 2021 storming of Capitol Hill .

In a press release, Musk assured that Twitter needs to transform in a “private” company, which is not listed on the stock market, since, in his opinion, it can “neither prosper nor serve” freedom of expression in its current state, EFE reported.

The also founder of the aerospace manufacturer SpaceX says he believes in the company’s potential to be the platform for freedom of expression around the world. “I believe that freedom of expression is a social imperative for the functioning of democracy,” he concludes.

Negotiations between Twitter and Musk

This Monday morning, the directory of Twitter and Elon Musk, negotiated their offer to buy the social media platform.

Twitter and Musk negotiated their bid to buy the social media platform into early Monday morning, The New York Times reported, less than two weeks after the billionaire first disclosed a massive holding.