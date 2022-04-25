Epic Games seems to have accidentally leaked the release date of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and it would not take long to arrive.

Everything happened inside an article where the company talked about the next PC releases for its platform; however, someone messed up and talked too much.

In said writing, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection It appeared with an agreed release date for June 20, although it was later edited to hide the information.

This title agreed as a release date on PlayStation 5 on January 28, 2022; however, it was revealed that it would also come to PC.

So far there is no official information from the developers or game stores confirming or denying the leak, but some previous rumors had pointed to the same month.

The place Steam DB had marked June 15 for the arrival of this collection on PC, which reinforces the idea that the month could be correct.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will reveal its date in the coming months

The only thing left for us in this case is to wait for an official statement or even a trailer where they clarify everything.

The dates provided in the leaks, even if they are true, can always change due to production adjustments, which are not uncommon.

Be that as it may, it is best to give them the necessary time and not get excited until there is clarity on the subject, so don’t take out your wallet yet.

Do you think that Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection should it arrive on the leaked date? Tell us in the comments and follow us on our social networks for more news.