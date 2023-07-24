Tunisian President Kais Saied said today, Sunday, that Tunisia will not accept the implicit settlement of irregular migrants on its territory.

Said added, during the “Migration and Development in Africa” ​​conference organized by Italy in the capital, Rome, that Tunisia “will not be a corridor or a stable for outlaws.”

Tunisia is a front country in the irregular migration crisis in the Mediterranean, where thousands of arrivals from sub-Saharan African countries seek to cross towards Italian territory from its coasts.

President Saeed made it clear, in statements reported by the Tunis Afrique News Agency, that dealing with irregular migration is not done unilaterally or through bilateral agreements, calling on the international community to search for solutions after identifying the motives and causes.

Today’s conference comes a week after the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Tunisia and the European Union to combat illegal immigration in exchange for financial and economic support.