Community Notes are a community moderation system from X (formerly Twitter) written and rated by its users. When a message is false or questionable, a post written by a volunteer corrects or contextualizes it. Only notes that receive fair votes from their editors are published. This week a user has created, with data from X, the first ranking of the 200 most corrected accounts. It would be equivalent to the biggest misinformers hunted in Elon Musk's network.

Musk himself appears in 27th place, with 60 corrections. “Community notes apply equally to all accounts on this platform without exception, including world leaders and our largest advertisers,” Musk said, appearing to keep his word. The first place with 244 articles is for a Brazilian online medium, I crashed. It is the only account that does not publish in English of the first 40 on the list. Your case is special because I crashed has been allegedly involved in the suicide of a young Brazilian woman before Christmas. Since then, this note appears in each of his messages: “With more than 30 million followers, I crashed contributed to the death of a girl and is dealing with it as if nothing happened by simply deleting the posts. “Jessica’s death cannot be forgotten.”

After I crashedthe next classified are influencers conservatives, anonymous accounts with anti-political or anti-Western biases and native network media that try to make any content viral, whether it is more or less true. Among the top 10 are @Illuminatibot, far-right influencer Jackson Hinkle, viral news outlet Daily Loud, Ian Miles Cheong (conservative commentator with whom Musk interacts a lot) or @Sprinter00000 (account deleted by X and who has now changed the numbers). Accounts created to exploit virality also appear at the top, such as World of Statistics, Drama Alert, Everything Out of Context or Historic Videos, or dubious media such as Visegrad 24 either Dexerto.

Community Notes focus on viral or highly visible messages. The list has a clear bias towards accounts with several million followers, which are the ones that contribute the most to the spread of fake news and the most exposed to the information wars unleashed among the most active users of the network.

Apart from I crashed, the first non-English accounts are a native Japanese outlet, a Japanese congressman critical of the Ukrainian government after the Russian invasion, and another Brazilian outlet about celebrities. In Spanish, the most corrected accounts are Eduardo Menoni, a Venezuelan opinion leader who heads the Free Venezuela Movement, and the newspapers' X accounts ABC and The world (in positions 51 and 61, with 41 and 36 notes, respectively). Online media also appear in Spanish The Punctual and News 24 Alert and the influencers far-right Vito Quiles and Wall Street Wolverine.

The political accounts with the most corrections are the Russian Foreign Ministry and the president of the United States, Joe Biden. The traditional English medium that appears highest on the list is New York Post (29th place).

