Barcelona could disappear, buried in legal troubles for El Mundo

Could Barcelona disappear, buried in legal troubles? This is supported by Il Mundo, which summarizes the entire Negreira affair in a long piece, “if a conviction for the crime of corruption were to be confirmed, Barça, as a legal person, should be punished with a fine of between three and five times the profit obtained, which should be calculated on the profits made in the titles obtained in the 18 years of allegedly adulterated competitions.”



Furthermore for the World – “they could ask for the closure of the premises, the stadium, the suspension of activity, the ban from competitions and even the dissolution“.

“On a sporting level, UEFA is waiting to know how the judicial investigation will conclude, before deciding to suspend Barça from its competitions.”

Barcelona investigated for corruption over the Negreira case

In recent hours, Barcelona has been officially investigated for corruption. The investigating judge Joaquín Aguirre issued an order in which he charges the Blaugrana club – as well as the rest of the suspects, including the former presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep María Bartomeu – with the criminal offense for the scandal arising from the payments to José María Enríquez Negreira , former referee and vice-president of the Arbitration Committee of the Spanish Football Federation from 1994 to 2018. In March, prosecutors formally accused Barcelona of corruption in sport, fraudulent management and falsification of commercial documents for the €7.3 million that were allegedly paid from the Catalan company to Negreira 7.3 million from 2001 to 2018. Barça denied any wrongdoing or conflict of interest, stressing that it had paid for technical reports on referees but had never tried to influence their decisions during matches.

