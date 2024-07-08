The assassination of still causes great shock Manuela Petrangelikilled by her ex-partner with two gunshots. “I killed her, I hope I hit her well, I saw blood splashing everywhere”, are some of the words of Gianluca Molinaro, the man who fired the shots at the woman, who was also the mother of his son, on Thursday afternoon.

The man confessed the murder della Petrangeli to his ex-girlfriend and, subsequently, thanks to her, the truth was discovered. It was she who persuaded Molinaro to turn himself in to the Carabinieri. The chilling revelations emerge from the wiretaps collected during the investigations against the culprit in the first moments after his arrest.

There testimony about the man’s chilling words emerges from the order with which the investigating judge of Rome validated the arrest and ordered the precautionary custody in prison for Molinaro. The man remained silent during the interrogation at Regina Coeli.

Investigators also documented the messages exchanged with a friend shortly before the crime: “Today I’ll probably kill two birds with one stone” and, after the murder of the 51-year-old physiotherapist, “I shot him twice”. The friend, however, declared that he read the messages when it was too late, well after Petrangeli had died.

The PMs of the anti-violence poolcoordinated by the deputy prosecutor Giuseppe Cascini, have formalized the accusation against Molinaro of aggravated homicide and illegal possession of weapons. The man is defended by the lawyer Eleonora Nicla Moiraghi.

Molinaro showed up at the Carabinieri station to confess the incident that caused the death of his ex-partner. He had discovered continuous betrayals via a video surveillance system in the woman’s home. There is still no confirmation of these claims and no video surveillance system has been found in Petrangeli’s home.

The investigating judge spoke of Molinaro’s “stubborn jealousy”, despite the fact that the relationship had ended three years earlier. According to the Description of the investigatorsfurthermore, the man would have been usually calm, except for the difficulties in managing to see his minor son.

The Carabinieri of the RIS are now examining themurder weapona sawn-off shotgun, illegally detained and delivered to the barracks after Petrangeli’s murder. They want to understand how it got to Molinaro. The shotgun, with its serial number erased, is being investigated to understand if it was stolen. Two other cartridges that he had with him in a bag were seized.