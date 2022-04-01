The president of Exor wrote to the shareholders: “As we have learned, when results are lacking, change is necessary, so we have a new coach and new players”

“We have guaranteed Juventus enough time and resources to return to the top, on and off the pitch: the greatest desire of all its passionate fans and shareholders.” These are the words of John Elkann, in the letter that the president of Exor sent to the shareholders. “On the pitch – he says – the Serie A title escaped our men’s team, but the women’s team continued their national domination with the fourth consecutive Scudetto.

However, the men managed to win the Italian Super Cup in January before winning the Italian Cup in May. As we have learned, when results are lacking, change is necessary, and that is why we have appointed a new Board of Directors and new CEOs, sporting director, coach and players. “ See also Trends and memes of Manchester United's first defeat in 2022 against Wolves

pandemic – “The pandemic has prevented fans from seeing their teams in action. In 2021, Juventus saw 50% of their matches at Allianz Stadium played behind closed doors, while the rest were conditioned by rules that required a presence. reduced, from 1000 spectators to 50% of the capacity. The difficulties highlighted the structural weakness of football, in Italy and in Europe – said Elkann -. Andrea Agnelli, the president of Juventus, supported the reasons for a structural reform and governance of the sector, with the aim of making it more equitable and sustainable for all those who love this sport “.

April 1 – 1:28 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Elkann #Juve #time #resources #return #highest #levels