The hardcore fans of Metal Gear Solid they never stopped dreaming of a Remake bringing the first chapter to the next generation of consoles. In recent years, several rumors have circulated about the development of a Remake, without however confirmation through an official announcement. Speaking of which, it has arrived the trailer for Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater for PlayStation 5with next-gen graphics and release date. Of course, this is a fantastic April fool.

On your own channel YouTubethe content creator Shirrako published the Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater trailer for PlayStation 5, proposing an elaborate joke for the customary April Fool. If looked at superficially, the work could appear quite likely, given the next-gen graphics and character animations. However, any Metal Gear Solid enthusiast will be able to recognize effortlessly that the sequences inserted in the trailer are taken from the Pachinko of the third chapter, made by Konami exclusively for the Japanese market.

The trailer released by Shirrako also announces the exit date, or during vChristmas holidays of 2024. Obviously, since it is an April Fool, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater for PS5 does not exist and, therefore, it was not officially announced by Konami. Fans of the saga will certainly be disappointed.

However, in recent months, there has been real talk of a Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake, which would have been confirmed by a leaked clue from a developer. Of course, even in this case, no official confirmations have yet arrived and therefore they are only speculations.

In any case, we remind you that it is a film dedicated to Metal Gear Solid is actually in the works and lead actor Oscar Isaac has provided updates. Furthermore, Konami may have rekindled hopes with a clue for a future new chapter dedicated to the much-loved Silent Hill horror saga.