Queen Elizabeth II appeared smiling and content at a horse show in Windsor on Sunday night.the first major celebration of his “platinum jubilee”, days after resigning from presiding over the opening of the parliamentary session due to his health problems.

A great lover of horses, the 96-year-old monarch arrived walking with the help of a cane to witness the show in which 500 horses and 1,300 artists participated.

The queen’s health has been a cause for concern since her doctors ordered her to rest last October. and it was learned that he had been hospitalized one night to undergo “tests” whose nature was never specified.

Since then, growing mobility problems have led her to cancel her presence at prominent events, the last of which was the “throne speech”, which she had only missed twice during her 70-year reign, the last one in 1963. .

For the first time, she was replaced in this important institutional act by Prince Charles, her 73-year-old heir, an important step in the progressive transition of monarchical functions.

The commentator of the horse show, Omid Djalili, joked thanking the sovereign for choosing this event, instead of the opening of the parliamentary session, for her first public appearance since March 29.

The show, held on Sunday night, was part of the Windsor Horse Show, a prestigious equestrian competition that the queen had already visited on Friday, and anticipates the great jubilee celebrations for her seven decades of reign, from 2 to 5 June, throughout the UK.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING *With information from AFP.

