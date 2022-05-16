There arterial stiffness is the best alarm that indicates future risk of running into type 2 diabetes with respect to blood pressure. Individuals with a combination of high blood pressure and stiffer arteries have a higher risk of being diagnosed with diabetes. To declare it in a recent research, up to the scientists of the Chinese National Clinical Research Center for Neurological Diseases, Beijing Tiantan Hospital.

The results of the study have been published in the scientific journal Hypertensiona peer-reviewed dell‘American Heart Association.

Arterial stiffness: this is the connection with the risk of incurring type 2 diabetes

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 37 million people in the United States were diagnosed with diabetes in 2019, of whom approximately 90-95% have type 2 diabetes.. The prevalence of DT2 in the United States continues to increase due to both unhealthy lifestyles and an aging population. Type 2 diabetes can lead to heart disease, kidney disease, stroke, and premature death.

“Identifying people at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes is of utmost importance as early intervention can help prevent the onset and slow the progress of the condition.“, he has declared Anxin Wangsenior author of the study and a researcher at the Chinese National Clinical Research Center for Neurological Diseases at Beijing Tiantan Hospital in Beijing, China.

Previous research has revealed that hypertension is a risk factor for type 2 diabetes. Arterial stiffness, a common problem in people with high blood pressure, is also associated with insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes.

“Because people with high blood pressure or arterial stiffness tend to have a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes, we investigated which of these factors might be most effective in predicting an individual’s future risk of type 2 diabetes.Wang said.

The researchers carefully studied the health data of 11,156 participants in the kailuan study, an ongoing prospective study of more than 100,000 adults between the ages of 18 and 98 in Tangshan, China. The research began in 2006 and tracks adults in 11 Kailuan community hospitals. Resting blood pressure measurements were taken every two years and fasting blood samples were taken and arterial stiffness measurements were added in 2010.

Arterial stiffness was calculated using the brachial-ankle pulse wave velocity, a standard technique that uses a blood pressure cuff placed on a participant’s arm and ankle to measure the speed at which pressure waves occur. they move along the blood vessels.

During the research, volunteers who participated were diagnosed with hypertension if they had either a resting blood pressure equal to or greater than 140 mm Hg / 90 mm Hg, in line with both the 2018 Chinese guidelines for prevention and the treatment of hypertension than with the 2020 guidelines of the International Hypertension Society. The American Heart Association’s 2017 guidelines consider people with blood pressure of 130 mm Hg / 80 mm Hg or higher to have hypertension.

Researchers defined patients with type 2 diabetes by measuring a fasting blood sugar level of ≥7.0 mmol / L, or self-reported a medical diagnosis that confirmed that they were taking antidiabetic drugs. . See also Censis Observatory, 4.5 million Italians who only get information on social media

By 2017, six years after cohort monitoring began, approximately 7% of study participants developed type 2 diabetes. The analysis compared the risk of type 2 diabetes among people with: 1) function ideal vascular, defined as normal blood pressure and arteries showing normal stiffness; 2) normal blood pressure with stiffer arteries; 3) hypertension and normal arteries; and 4) high blood pressure with stiffer arteries.

The analysis found that:

•Compared with the ideal vascular function group, study participants with high arterial stiffness combined with hypertension had the highest risk of developing type 2 diabetes;

• Individuals with normal blood pressure and stiffer arteries also had a higher risk of type 2 diabetes than the ideal vascular function group;

• Participants with high blood pressure and normal arterial stiffness had the lowest risk of type 2 diabetes.

“We were surprised to find that people with higher arterial stiffness were more likely to develop type 2 diabetes, whether they had high blood pressure or not.“Said Wang. “These results provide strong evidence that measuring arterial stiffness may be a better predictor of blood pressure in determining an individual’s future risk of type 2 diabetes.

The analysis also found that the combination of high blood pressure and arterial stiffness is greater in men and, among older people, they have a BMI higher or body mass index, which is a measure of body weight in proportion to height and higher. People with greater arterial stiffness also experienced higher fasting blood glucose and cholesterol levels than participants without. Furthermore, the researchers found that adjusting the analysis to consider BMI did not change the association between arterial stiffness and type 2 diabetes.

“These findings provide new insight into the prevention of type 2 diabetes, indicating that early detection and treatment of hypertension and arterial stiffness can help reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.“Added Wang.

Wang explained that more studies are needed to further investigate the underlying mechanisms involved in the associations for arterial stiffness, hypertension, and type 2 diabetes risk, and to determine the optimal range of arterial thickness and blood pressure to prevent type 2 diabetes.

According to the American Heart Association, there are several modifiable risk factors for type 2 diabetes related to healthy lifestyle choices, which contribute to achieving optimal heart health: physical activity, management of cholesterol and high blood pressure, proper nutrition. , not smoking cigarettes, reducing stress, maintaining an adequate sleep schedule and a healthy body weight.