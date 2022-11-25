“Elite” brought its sixth season to Netflix to tell us what happened to Samuel, as well as the consequences that Las Encinas will face. In addition, we met new students and how the tragedy affected their lives, although Nico’s life did not need more drama on top of it.

This is the first trans character in the series and is played by Ander Puig. If his name sounded familiar to you, it is because he originally became known in “Los espabilados” and played a personality with the same gender identity.

The actor has already become a great representative of the LGBTIQ+ community despite the fact that this is not his wish. “I understand that they can see me as a reference, and if I can help them, I would be delighted , and more on the trans issue, but I do not identify with the word, with what it implies. I just do my job, which is acting ”, he told GQ.

In another interview for El Mundo, he explained that his story had ups and downs, although there are no absolutes: “I have had a hard time internally due to my internal struggle and I suffered, but they have not discriminated against me. You can have a natural life being trans, not everything is dark, always”.

Ander Puig from “Elite 6″: where was he born and how old is he?

What is the sixth season of “Elite” about?

“After Samuel’s death, Las Encinas faces a new school year trying to get a face lift covering up past disasters. However, the conflict in their classrooms is systemic: racism, sexism, domestic abuse or LGTBI-phobia are just some of the thorny issues that will walk the corridors of the prestigious institution this season”, says the official synopsis.