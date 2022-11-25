This Thursday night, the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petrowith the intention of having a high-level dialogue in the country.

Petro arrived at Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) at approximately 6:15 p.m., for your subsequent accommodation.

The Colombian president was received by the Undersecretary for Latin America, Maximiliano Reyes, as well as the Executive Director of amexcidLaura Elena Carrillo.

President Gustavo Petro will have a subsequent high-level meeting with Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Also present were Susana Iruegas, general director of Protocol, Martín Borrego, general director for Latin America, and the Mexican ambassador to ColombiaPatricia Ruiz Anchondo.