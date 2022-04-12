the hit series “Elite” premiered its fifth season on Netflix on April 8 and continues to give its fans something to talk about. The characters have captivated fans with their adventures and dramas. However, there are those who still do not know the love life of the actors, who embody the students of Las Encinas outside of fiction.

In this note, we tell you everything about the couples of the “Elite” artists such as Itzan Escamilla, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Claudia Salas, Georgina Amorós and more.

Itzan Escamilla and Carla Diaz

Itzan Escamilla, who plays Samuel in “Elite” , he has been linked to a young woman named Viro. However, no further details have been revealed in this regard. Apparently, the actor keeps his love life in reserve.

Carla Diaz, Ari in the series, He has not made any romance public either. In 2021, when she was recording the fifth season, some media linked her with her partner André Lamoglia, but they were only rumours.

Martina Cariddi and Claudia Salas

Martina Cariddi, Mencía in “Elite”, He had a relationship with Iván Pellicer, but, at the beginning of this 2022, he deleted his Instagram photos with the Spanish actor. Everything indicates that they would have separated.

For its part, Claudia Salas (Rebekah) nor has he introduced a partner. At one time, fans linked her to a young man, but it was later confirmed that she was her brother.

Georgina Amorós and Pol Granch / Valentina Zenere and Pol Granch

For its part, Georgina Amorós (Cayetana) She has a romantic relationship with the producer of “Elite”, Diego Betancor. Their love began in the midst of the pandemic and they have been together for more than a year.

About the actor Pol Granch Until 2020, he shone with the Spanish Natalia Lacunza, but that relationship did not work out and, according to comments about the actor, they would not have ended on good terms.

Valentina Zenere, the new actress of “Elite” maintains a sentimental relationship with the Spanish film director Jordi Lladó, since 2020.

Andre Lamoglia and Manu Rios

André Lamoglia, actor who plays Iván in the series , has not yet introduced a partner. But, he is now being romantically linked to Carla Diaz.

Finally, Manu Ríos, Patrick in “Elite” , posts several photos with Carlos Parejo on Instagram. However, neither has confirmed whether they are in a relationship or not.