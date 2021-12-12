After a successful first part, Elite: Brief Stories returns to Netflix with a second season called Holidays edition. In this installment, fans will be able to learn more about the private lives of Phillipe, Cayetana, Felipe, Samuel, Omar and Patrick. Likewise, the program will show a Christmas atmosphere in which young people from Las Encinas they will seek to enjoy the special date in their own way.

Elite premiere, short stories: holidays edition

Elite Episode 1, Short Stories 2 will be available online from this date Wednesday, December 15, 2021 . It should be remembered that each episode will be released on a weekly basis.

Where to watch Elite: short stories 2

Elite: short stories, season 2 can be seen through the Netflix virtual platform. To access the service, it is necessary to register your personal data on the streaming home page and pay the amount required by the company.

Netflix platform. Photo: Netflix

Elite schedules, short stories: holidays edition

These are the schedules by country to see ‘Elite, short stories: holidays edition’:

Peru and Colombia: Wednesday, December 15 at 2.00 am

Mexico: Wednesday, December 15 at 1.00 am

Argentina and Chile: Wednesday, December 15 at 4:00 am

Spain: Wednesday, December 15 at 8:00 am.

Elite season 2 chapters, short stories

As revealed by Netflix, the new season of the show will be located between season four and five of Elite. These are the three stories that will be released:

Phillipe, Cayetana and Felipe – December 15, 2021

Samuel and Omar – December 20, 2021

Patrick – December 23, 2021.

Elite Short Stories: Holidays Edition – Trailer