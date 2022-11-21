Elisa Isoardi loses it, the presenter gets the flop with I would like to tell you that

Without any shadow of a doubt Elisa Isoardi she is one of the most loved and respected presenters in the world of Italian television. After the flop of La Cook Testthe woman was entrusted with leading a new program, I would like to tell you that. However, the latter is not achieving the expected results. Let’s find out all the details together.

The times when Elisa Isoardi was one of the conductors most listened to on Rai. Not long ago, the woman had decided to take the distances from her profession as a presenter by participating in two Reality show: Dancing with the Stars And The Island of the Famous.

However, Isoardi has never definitively abandoned her career as a presenter. In fact, currently the woman is at the helm of a program all new: I would like to tell you that. Despite this, it seems he got i results hoped. In fact, according to the latest data, the format in question has not reached a large number of listeners. Not only did he fail to take off but he didn’t even get the bare minimum to continue believing in an improvement.

But what would be the reason why Isoardi would have obtained a flop? According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, the reason it would be there lack of wit of the program. In fact, many Italian viewers would not follow the program for this very reason.

Elisa Isoardi before I would tell you that: the flop of La Prova Del Cuoco

Time ago there Rai had entrusted the Cook Test to Elisa Isoardi, lo historical program conducted for many years by Antonella Clerici. However, after the poor results obtained, Rai had decided to bring back the broadcasting from It’s always noon.