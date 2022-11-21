Gareth Southgate’s cast was far superior and prevailed 6-2 in the Group B opener at Al-Rayyan. Bukayo Saka excelled with a double and the ‘Three Lions’ brought out the potential of their squad. For those led by Carlos Queiroz it was a hard blow that further questioned their chances of qualifying for the round of 16.

The calendar and the results of the World Cup in Qatar. © France 24

England took a great first step in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. At the Khalifa International Stadium in Al-Rayyan, the ‘Three Lions’ crushed a poor Iran 6-2, who barely put up any resistance.

Bukayo Saka, the 21-year-old Arsenal winger, was the great figure with a double, the first of his international career. Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish were the other English scorers, while Mehdi Taremi decorated the result for the Iranian side with a brace.

The victory means a boost to England, a team that came to this World Cup with a high-quality squad but with a coach questioned for not knowing how to take advantage of that potential. Of course, we will have to wait how he responds to rivals of a higher hierarchy.

For Iran it is a sensitive blow. Supported by the return of the Portuguese Carlos Queiroz less than three months ago, the Persian team opted for a conservative approach, but was far from showing the defensive solidity of yesteryear. A whole alarm signal for the two remaining games in Group B.

News in development…