We have been wondering for a long time what Elettra Lamborghini asked Belve from Francesca Fagnani to trigger the “censorship” of the wealthy heiress’s entourage. The fact is known to all. Following a question, Elettra would have decided to ask for the cut and the episode of Beast then had not been aired anymore. For what reason?

Belve is the second edition program conducted by Francesca Fagnani, who from the channel NINE of the Discovery group arrived on Rai 2, in an unprotected area where the journalist can afford every possible and imaginable question and her guests are aware of it.

With the second edition now practically at the end, the journalist takes stock, emphasizing that for her the numbers do not matter, because what matters is the fact that her program is still one of the most reviewed products in streaming, given that all the episodes land on Rai Play. And even more discussed on social media.

In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, the reporter points out that many have agreed to submit to her questions. Pamela Prati, Donatella Rector, Paola Barale, Malena, Cristina Pinto, Morgan, Teo Teocoli. But many have refused.

Belve is a difficult interview, which you have to hear, you get involved. I prefer those who refuse rather than those who come and then start saying “cut this one, cut this one” or make a thousand problems, like the Lamborghini.

Elettra Lamborghini to Belve, what really happened?

The singer had asked her to cut and edit her interview, but the journalist preferred not to broadcast it and explains why.