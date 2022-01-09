Valeria Marini in a few weeks to Big Brother VIP has already collected the consent of the public and his companions. The Sardinian showgirl, paired with Giacomo Urtis, has been very successful, but in the last hours she has come to the center of a controversy.

At the table with Soleil Sorge and Katia Ricciarelli he told an anecdote from some time ago that sees the protagonist Elenoire Ferruzzi, the LGBTQ + icon has recently recovered from Covid and fortunately is now well, but she did not like the statements of the gieffina.

Valeria Marini would have called it “travesito”, an adjective that is not at all pleasant and Elenoire replied as follows:

An unfortunate event took place inside the Big Brother house “, he began, then going into detail:” Valeria Marini called me a transvestite, but she knows very well who I am. We met at a dinner and it was the whole time of the dinner staring at me and asking me if I was a transsexual, because she didn’t understand it as I was very feminine. He also told me that the nails would have hurt me badly because they were curved and according to his theory they give off a bad energy.

Today at the GF you mentioned my name saying that “he is a friend of ours is a transvestite with very long nails”. I am a transsexual. Nowadays there is an exact terminology to define, if we want to define people. […] The term transvestite is derogatory when used on transsexual people, it is something that has bothered me a lot: it is misinformation and cannot be said to Big Brother.

Elenoire Ferruzzi now does not want to hear reasons and asks for an apology also as a spokesperson for the LGBT community: “I want an apology from Mrs. Marini, because I and all people like me know what we have been through in life. I don’t want to think that Valeria was in bad faith, but I still want an apology. Especially from an image like yours that is highly appreciated by the LGBT world. “