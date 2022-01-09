Al-Maliki confirmed, on Saturday evening, that the Houthi militia launched more than 100 booby-trapped boats to target international shipping, while the joint Yemeni forces and the coalition dealt with 248 naval mines to secure navigation in the southern Red Sea.

The most prominent Houthi names involved

The names of 10 Houthis involved in acts of targeting and piracy of international shipping and commercial ships, the latest of which is the “Rawabi” ship, which carries the flag of the UAE, headed by the terrorist on the US sanctions list, Mansour Al-Saadi.

The Houthi list included Ahmed Ahmed Halas, Munther Ahmed Yahya Hassan, Shakib Khaled Ahmed Alawi, Ali Abdullah Yahya Doom, Naji Salem Ahmed Batali, all of whom are Yemeni, and others.

According to a statement by the US Treasury on March 3, 2021, the blacklisting of the Houthi pirate and terrorist Mansour Al-Saadi came for his planning of “bloody attacks against international shipping in the Red Sea”, targeting military and civilian ships.

Al-Saadi received, according to the US statement, “complete training in Iran, at the hands of Hezbollah militias, and contributed to the illegal transfer of Iranian weapons to Yemen.”

The most recent crimes against the ship “Rawabi”

The Houthi militia has a long history of terrorism in the Red Sea, as it carried out dozens of terrorist operations against oil and commercial ships, deployed hundreds of naval mines, and tried several times to carry out terrorist attacks with booby-trapped boats.

And the latest of these crimes is the piracy and kidnapping of the “Rawabi” cargo ship, which carries the UAE flag and carries all the field equipment for operating the Saudi field hospital on the Yemeni island of Socotra, last Sunday evening, while sailing off Al Hudaydah Governorate.

Prior to this operation, the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen recorded 13 Houthi violations against merchant ships in the Red Sea.

Starting in 2015, the Houthi militia began randomly to deploy mines and booby-trapped boats in the Red Sea, in addition to launching missiles from the nearby coasts.

On October 1, 2016, the Houthis targeted the “Swift” ship of the UAE Navy while transporting aid off the port of Mocha, after which the militias fired two missiles at the US destroyer “USS Mason”.

In early April 2018, a Saudi oil tanker was subjected to a Houthi attack west of the port of Hodeidah. On June 21, 2019, the coalition destroyed about 5 booby-trapped boats north of the port of Hodeidah, threatening international navigation.

In late 2021, the coup militia launched an attack near Ras Issa on a Saudi ship and two South Korean ships.

In February 2020, an Omani ship known as “Al Rahiya” was hacked, when militias arrested its crew of 20 Egyptian and Indian sailors for more than a year.

On November 17, 2019, the Houthi militia seized a small Saudi ship and a tugboat carrying the flag of South Korea, as part of its systematic operations to pirate cargo ships.

On January 6, a tanker issued a distress call after “armed harassment” off the port of Hodeidah in Yemen by the Houthi militia, while the British Navy announced that it had received reports of an attack on a ship near the Yemeni port of Ras Issa on the Red Sea.

For his part, Yemeni political analyst Abdul Salam al-Qaisi told “Sky News Arabia” that the Houthi militias are active in the Red Sea coast, with coordination and even naval support in light of the protection of Iranian ships in the international waters of the Red Sea.

Al-Qaisi added that “Iran’s goal and motives behind the attempt to control and impose its power on the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab are related to the importance of the Strait of Hormuz,” noting that “Iran wants to control the strait in order to control the movement of trade and oil, so the Houthi group in the sea was an Iranian arm to try to control it.” over the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Al-Qaisi described the acts of piracy and sea booby-trapping as “small actions in front of Iran’s goal, which failed to achieve its goal after launching the operation to liberate the western coast and liberate Bab al-Mandab and the coastal strip adjacent to the port of Hodeidah.”

The Yemeni analyst considered that “the Red Sea booby-traps harm international navigation, and exacerbate the level of danger and fears for ships and ships passing through the Bab al-Mandab strait.”

Al-Qaisi stressed that the Houthi piracy of commercial ships does not target the coalition countries only, but the major countries, and it targets the global economy.

And he continues: “If the Houthis and Iran’s successor do not find any real deterrence represented in dropping the Stockholm Agreement that protects the Houthi group in Hodeidah, the Houthis’ future steps will develop to the point of turning the navigational file into an Iranian pressure card against the whole world.”