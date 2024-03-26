Tuesday, March 26, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Electricity price | Matias Järvinen bought a detached house plot – It soon became clear that he pays more than five times more than his neighbor for electricity transmission

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 26, 2024
in World Europe
0
Electricity price | Matias Järvinen bought a detached house plot – It soon became clear that he pays more than five times more than his neighbor for electricity transmission

Two electricity network companies operate in the new district of Tampere. The reason can be found in history, says the director of the network company.

Fabric industry The future residents of Tampere's Ojala, which is being built on the border, have been met with a surprise: some of the residents of the new area will have to pay significantly higher electricity bills than their neighbors in the future.

It has come as a surprise to the winners of Ojala's plot lottery last year that the district is divided by the line of electricity grid companies: on one side of Ojala and Lamminrahka are customers of Elenia, on the other side of the district are customers of Tampereen Energia's electricity grid company.

#Electricity #price #Matias #Järvinen #bought #detached #house #plot #clear #pays #times #neighbor #electricity #transmission

See also  Television Review | Despite its fascinating protagonist, the film about quadriplegic cartoonist John Callahan falters into melodrama
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The priest spoke about Satanists in the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The priest spoke about Satanists in the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result