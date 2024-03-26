Acerbi acquitted, no disqualification for the Juan Jesus case

No one-match ban for Inter defender Francesco Acerbi. Here are the reactions to the Sports Judge's decision on the Juan Jesus case

Acerbi acquitted, Juan Jesus: photo of the black power clenched fist

The closed fist of black power. Thus on Instagram Juan Jesus responds to the sports judge's decision to acquit Inter defender Francesco Acerbi, accused by the Napoli defender of having uttered a racist expression towards him.

Acerbi acquitted, his wife Claudia: 'Now rinse your mouth'

“Now rinse your mouth!”. Thus Francesco Acerbi's wife, Claudia Scarpari, on her social profiles after the acquittal of the Inter defender by the sports judge regarding the accusation of racist insults against the Napoli defender Juan Jesus.

Acerbi acquitted, his wife Claudia, 'cheers to the keyboard lions who have insulted me and my children for days'

“Cheers. To those who insult family members. To those who threaten the lives of their children. To the keyboard lions. To those who have inundated me and my children with insults for days on end, cheers. You need it.” Thus on Instagram the wife of Inter defender Francesco Acerbi, Claudia Scarpari, after her husband's acquittal due to lack of evidence on the accusation of having uttered a racist expression against Napoli defender Juan Jesus.

Acerbi acquitted, Naples, 'I'm with Juan Jesus, stunned. We will no longer join mere frontal initiatives against racism, we will do it ourselves'

“I am with Juan Jesus. Mr. Acerbi has not been sanctioned. At this point the culprit should, for sporting “justice”, be Juan Jesus, who would have accused a colleague unjustly. It is not reasonable to think that he misunderstood. principle of greater probability of an event, widely visible from the dynamics of the facts and his excuses on the pitch, which is taken into consideration in sports justice, disappears in this sentence. We remain stunned.” This is Napoli's tough stance on the Juan Jesus case after the sports judge's failure to disqualify Inter defender Acerbi.

“Furthermore, if what happened on the pitch, as the sentence says, “is certainly compatible with the expression of insults directed… by the Inter player, and not ignored in their offensive and threatening tenor by the same”, why not impose on this last any sanction? Why, then, as the sentence always says, “since proof of the offense has certainly been proven”, was no decision taken by the sporting “justice” in this regard to punish the person responsible? We are even more astounded. Napoli will no longer join merely facade initiatives of football institutions against racism and discrimination, we will continue to do them ourselves, as we have always done, with renewed conviction and determination. #iostoconjj”.

