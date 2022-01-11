The electric neck warmer for the neck It is a great accessory to give as gifts for those suffering from ailments that cause neck and shoulder pain. Products to buy to feel better immediately, to be able to enjoy some warmth and pampering, both at home and away, thanks to models that are also ideal for those who stay out all day.

It is about accessories useful for our well-being, which are able to make us feel better immediately. If used consistently they can be a real panacea to wear every time you want to have a cuddle or need a massage.

On Amazon there are many models of electric neck warmer for the neck to choose from, in order to always have the right accessory for our health and well-being at hand.

We offer you 5 from which you can choose: for you or for those you love, to no longer have to suffer from neck and shoulder pain and finally enjoy your days without worries.

Hangsun Electric Thermo Pad for Neck and Shoulders TP530, 100W with 3 temperature levels, for immediate pain relief and with overheating protection, washable, 62 × 60cm

The store Hangsun on Amazon offers its electric heating pad ideal for the neck, but also for the shoulders, to relieve pain in this area often subjected to stress and bad habits. In high quality flannel, it allows you to keep the heat at its best. Thanks to the dimensions of 60 cm by 62 cm it comfortably embraces the neck, shoulders and upper back, with its softness that helps you relax. There temperature is adjustable in three settings, between 48 and 60 degrees centigrade, and is reached in a few minutes, maximum 5. It can be washed in the washing machine by removing and disconnecting the power cord: choose a delicate wash at 30 degrees. The pillow has the CE / ROHS / GS certification to always guarantee maximum safety of use.

Sinnlein Electric heating pad, 60x85cm, shoulder, neck and back heating, thermal blanket for the neck with 3 heat levels and automatic shut-off

From Sinnlein here is the electric heating pad available in turquoise, gray and burgundy colors. The cervical thermal blanket has three levels of heat and is perfect for cold days and for those suffering from back, shoulder or neck pain. The blanket can be comfortably heated with an illuminated remote control and 100W of power. In 10 minutes it reaches the desired temperature and turns off automatically after about 90 minutes, also protecting those who use it electric neck warmer from overheating. In soft and warm flannel, it can be washed in the washing machine. In addition, the dimensions of the blanket, 60 x 85 cm, guarantee the best fit.

Beurer HK 37 To Go – Warming neck warmer with Power Bank

For those who are always on the go, here it is store by Beurer offers the heated neck warmer with integrated Power Bank. The powerful lithium-ion rechargeable battery lasts around two hours on maximum charge and charges as you would a regular smartphone. The accessory is fashionable and allows you to complete with style even the looks of the coldest: modern and captivating, it offers a woven pattern. The inner part is lined, so as to do not irritate the skin and always let it transpire. The temperature control allows you to choose between three different heat levels. After about 110 minutes it switches off automatically. Furthermore, the Power Bank can be easily extracted to be able to wash the neck warmer in the washing machine at 30 degrees. The measures are 35 x 29 cm. The charging cable is included in the package.

Heat pad 60 x 30cm, 6 temperature levels, foldable and washable, relieves body pain (blue)

It’s not really a neck warmer, but a comfortable heat pad with six temperature levels, available in blue and gray. The dimensions are medium, 60x 30 cm, and the material is flexible. Ideal for the treatment of muscle pain in the back, shoulders, abdomen, legs, arms, it helps relieve fatigue and muscle stiffness. The temperature is at six speeds, with 4-speed time function setting: 30, 60, 90, 120 minutes. It turns off automatically and also saves energy, avoiding overloads and excessive use. The double heating wire allows you to reach temperature quickly and effectively. Within two minutes you will feel a decidedly even heat. The pillow is soft and comfortable, for maximum comfort on both sides, for everyday use. Is it machine washable.

Electric heating pad for neck and shoulders 60 x 100 cm, Heat pad with 3 temperature levels, Quick heating, Automatic shut-off, relieves pain

Finally, here’s the practical electric heating pad for the neck and shoulders that also keeps the back warm. Dimensions are large, 60 x 100cm, to help relieve pain in joints, muscles and soft tissues, reduce stiffness of muscles and joints, as heat therapy. Or even just to keep warm when it’s very cold outside. Ideal for neck pain, back pain, muscle aches, arthritis symptoms and PMS. Heating is quick, within 3 seconds. And you can set three heat levels, from 45 to 70 degrees. The long power cord allows you to move freely while relaxing. It switches off automatically after 120 minutes, also thanks to a timer that saves energy and avoids overheating. The pillow is made of soft flannel, with three magnetic clips and two straps to adjust the back and the neck. It has CE and GS certification and complies with Oeko-Tex standards.

What do you say, let’s try an electric neck warmer for the neck to feel a little better?