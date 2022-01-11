The press service of the Astrakhan branch of the Volga Railway denied information about the cancellation of the Astrakhan-Volgograd train. Express train No. 41/42 this year will keep its running in the year-round circulation.

Departure times will not change. As specifies “Astrakhan-24”, from Astrakhan the train leaves at 15:40 Moscow time. Travel time is 6 hours 9 minutes.

From January 12 to April 22, the train will run four times a week, on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays. From April 23 to August 28 – five times a week, on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays. And from August 29 to December 9 – four a week, on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays.

The residents of the Volgograd and Astrakhan regions, who regularly use this train, spoke about the cancellation of the train. According to them, the conductors told them that from April 1, the train will no longer run due to unprofitability. Meanwhile, this direction is very popular for residents of Volzhsky, Akhtubinsk, Kharabali, Astrakhan, Volgograd.