The president of the Government, Pedro Sanchez, advanced this Monday, June 26, the deduction of the Personal Income Tax (IRPF) of 15% for the purchase of electric vehicles that “incentivize the green transition” until December 31. Something confirmed today by the First Vice President of the Government and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calvinowhich has added that also for the installation of charging points.

A measure to which the maximum deduction will be 20,000 euros since the purchase of the vehicle, Calviño has detailed after the Council of Ministers. Therefore, for a car of around 45,000 euros you deduct 6,750 euros; and for cars of more than 120,000 euros, close to or just the maximum 20,000 euros that is applied in the measure. Predictably, this can be perform in the Income of 2024.

Although we will still have to wait to find out all the details published in the Decree, the dealers’ employers’ association, Faconauto, has already made a statement and has indicated that the deduction of 15% of personal income tax for the acquisition of an electric vehicle, approved today in the Council of Ministers, is good news, as it can have a positive and noticeable effect on your sales.

Faconauto recalled that there have been previous examples in our country in which a direct personal income tax deduction has had a positive effect on electric vehicle sales. Specifically, in the Foral Community of Navarra, a 30% personal income tax deduction for investments in electric vehicles has already been implemented, which has allowed its market share in Navarre to reach 9.6%, compared to the 4.6% of the national average.

“We positively value the Government’s announcement because it will address one of the main difficulties for the expansion of the electric vehicle, which is that the buyer has the perception that it is more affordable in its final price. This measure can be a turning point and must be accompanied by other parallel measures that Faconauto has also been proposing, such as a rethinking of automobile taxation, improving the operation of the Moves Plans, establishing binding objectives in the deployment of recharging points or simplify the dispersed existing regulations for the installation of these”, said Jose Ignacio MoyaDirector of Public Affairs of Faconauto.