Yes, we dare to say that based on one teaser image.

Fortunately, despite the immense popularity of crossovers, the sedan is not dead yet. A sedan has something that a crossover does not have: a good streamline. And that comes in handy with an electric car.

The downside is that electric sedans aren’t always pretty. At least not in the traditional sense of the word. Thus has the Hyundai Ionic 6 rather peculiar proportions and the same goes for the Mercedes EQE and EQS.

The proportions usually do not improve when a car becomes smaller. Since the EQE is already a shrunken version of the EQS, that doesn’t bode well for a compact electric sedan from Mercedes. Try to imagine for a moment a squat version of the EQE. Exactly, that won’t make you happy.

Happy shares Mercedes now a teaser that can largely reassure us. What turns out? The compact electric sedan will just look like a normal sedan. So not with such a ridiculously short nose. Is that good news.

This probably also means that there will be a version with an old-fashioned combustion engine. Most likely, the model will be on a brand new platform: the MMA platform. It seems that Mercedes has already asked Conor McGregor as ambassador.

Mercedes is also testing the car. Completely coincidentally, we received the above photos from Autoblog reader Wouter today. The test car in the photos looks suspiciously like the car we see on the teaser image.

Mercedes has not yet given the beast a name, but the name EQA sedan is obvious. Although there are also sounds that Mercedes will drop the EQ label in the short term. Such a new platform would be a good moment. So nothing is certain in terms of naming.

What we do know in any case: the EQA sedan (if it’s going to be called that) will be unveiled in concept form during the IAA in Munich. The fair is scheduled for early September. We at Autoblog are of course present and will report extensively when the time comes.

Thanks to Wouter for the photos!

