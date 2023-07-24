The San Diego Comic-Con He gave quite positive news despite not having Hollywood due to the actors’ strike, and that has been reflected in advances such as The Marvels, One Piece live action, and even the reveal of accessories for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 of ps5. For his part, Amazon He also had his thing with the first preview of a highly anticipated show.

This is neither more nor less than Gen Va spinoff of the popular The Boys, which comes to explore the past of the main characters, seeing how some are corrupted over time. In this we can see how violent the show is, as well as the heroes who go through controversial moments.

Here you can see it:

This is the synopsis of the series:

From the world of The Boys comes Gen V. Young, aspiring heroes who test their physical and moral limits as they compete for the coveted rank of Godolkin University. When the dark secrets of the university come to light, the students must face what kind of heroes they will become.

Remember that the September 29 on Prime Video.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: I haven’t even seen The Boys, so we’ll have to catch up to enjoy the program to its fullest.