Electric and hybrid cars are certainly increasingly widespread, by now there are many people who want to switch to greener solutions that allow us to better protect the planet. Unfortunately, however, following the recent difficulties related to floods, some problems have arisen concerning these cars and the municipality of Ravenna immediately mobilized!

Electric and hybrid cars in quarantine after the flood!

As you well know, Emilia Romagna now finds itself having to deal with all the consequences of the terrible floods, and among the list of problems to be solved we also find one linked to electric and hybrid cars. The municipality of Ravenna has in fact issued an ordinance at the request of the fire brigade, which asks them to leave their electric and hybrid cars that have ended up underwater in quarantine for 15 days, at least 5 meters away from other vehicles or buildings.

Ordinance that has actually sparked quite a few controversies as all electric cars should actually be safely safe even in the event of a lot of water, as they are built with all the necessary checks. It goes without saying, however, that the Fire Brigade decided not to take any chances, especially after an event involving a Nissan in a dealership that had caught fire after being submerged in water.

In short, whether or not you find yourself in agreement with the decision of the municipality, lThe ordinance must be respected and below we leave you the official words:

“As a precautionary measure, dealers and private individuals who for any reason own electric and hybrid vehicles that have been submerged following the meteorological events of recent days, or that are in particularly humid environments, must adopt some preventive measures to protect the public safety. In particular, these vehicles must be placed in quarantine for 15 days, i.e. they must be kept in outdoor spaces, with a distance between one vehicle and another, from buildings and other vehicles of at least five metres. These measures were ordered at the request of the Fire Brigade.