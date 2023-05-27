Chenoa will be the presenter of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Operation Triumph’. Raul Rodriguez

Chenoa did not become part of the finalist trio of the first edition of Triumph operation, but it has become one of its most remembered and most present contestants on television since then. Amazon Prime Video has revealed this Saturday that she will return to Triumph operation as the host of its next season. The singer returns to space, which will premiere exclusively on the digital platform in Spain and in more than 30 countries and territories in Latin America at the end of this year.

Since 2016, Chenoa has been combining her musical career with her work on television and radio. She has released nine albums since leaving the Academy of Triumph operation and has collaborated with artists such as Ricardo Arjona, Andrea Bocelli, Sergio Dalma, Carlos Baute and Gloria Trevi. In addition, he has participated in many television formats. The one with the greatest impact has been his work as a jury in Your face is familiar to me, a contest in which he has been participating for six years and which is currently broadcasting its tenth season. She was a contestant on Celebrity Bake Off Spain of Amazon Prime Video in 2021 and has participated in other popular television shows such as zapping, likes and the night d.

Triumph operation In its version for digital platforms, it will maintain a good part of the dynamics that have made it one of the most followed programs in the history of Spanish television. It will follow a group of contestants who enter a music academy to train and demonstrate their talent as singers and artists. Every week, in a gala with a live audience, the contestants must compete and demonstrate their skills on stage. The space will be the first live weekly content to premiere on Prime Video in Spain.

“We are not going to do the usual ‘OT’, it will be bigger and better”, the people in charge of the platform announced a few weeks ago when they confirmed the signing of the format for their catalogue. The new edition, produced with Gestmusic, will feature live weekly galas and will have a 24-hour channel on YouTube.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.