Alfa Romeo is very active in the food segment B-SUV; after the debut of Tonalas well as first Alfa hybrid modelis finalizing the launch of a new B-SUV with electric motor. It represents the first Biscione model under the leadership of the group Stellantis and the first 100% electric, scheduled to arrive in the first half of 2024. The new model will be called Milan and not Brenneras initially hypothesized.

Alfa Romeo Milan

The first electric car Alfa Romeo will be called Milan in homage to the city where Biscione was born June 24, 1910. The Alfa Romeo coat of arms, since 1910, represents two distinctive symbols of Milan: the cross, historical symbol of the city, and the snake, emblem of the Visconti noble house.

The electric Alfa Romeo is called Milano

The name “Milano” was present in the Alfa Romeo logo for over 60 years (1910-1972), initially accompanied by the acronym “ALPHA” (Anonima Lombarda Fabbrica Automobili) until 1918, and subsequently since “ALFA ROMEO” from 1919 onwards.

Alfa Romeo B-SUV, preview, what it will be like

The first images of the long-awaited electric Alfa Romeo have leaked on Instagram and provide a preview of the B-SUV design. Unlike larger Alfa Romeo SUVs, this model does not appear to be a simple scaled-down version, measuring approximately 4.2 meters.

The first image of the Alfa Romeo B-SUV

The new front features the Biscione symbol in format three-dimensional and a reinterpretation of the classic trilobe typical of Alfa.

LED headlights are thin and divided on two levels. The light signature is created by the daytime running lights on three stripes upper ones and a lower one, although it may not be definitive, given that it is a concept. Furthermore, the license plate appears to be positioned centrally.

As could be behind the new Alfa Romeo B-SUV

The side has a linear design with traditional handles on the front doors and “hidden” handles in the upper window trim, recalling elements of some past Alfa Romeo models.

Engine, battery and range of the electric Alfa Romeo

The new Alfa Romeo B-SUV is the first electric model of the history of the Biscione. The merger that created Stellantis opened up new technological opportunities, with Alfa Romeo able to take advantage of the E-CMP multi-energy platform of the former Groupe PSA, shared with Jeep Avenger, Fiat 600, DS 3 E-Tense, Peugeot e-2008 And Opel Mokka.

The new Alfa Romeo was born on the technical basis of the Fiat 600 and Jeep Avenger

Similar to the Jeep Avenger and the Fiat 600, the vehicle could boast an electric motor from 156 HP and 260 Nmpowered by a 54 kWh lithium battery which operates at 400 Volts. It will probably also have a thermal unit 1.2 hybrid with 136 HP with e-Dct 6 o dual clutch automatic transmission 1.2 liter turbo petrol with a power of 100 HP. From the photo it is also clear that it will benefit from an architecture 4×4 full electric.

What is the name of the electric Alfa Romeo, when it arrives

The official name of the new Alfa Romeo model is Milan. The official presentation has been scheduled for the month of April 2024, right in the city of Milan. Despite being named after the Lombard capital, the Milano will be produced in Polandin the establishment of Tychywhere Stellantis already produces the Jeep Avenger and the Fiat 600. The price will exceed 40,000 euroswith the possible hybrid version which will cost less.

The first Sport Urban Vehicle in Alfa Romeo's history will in fact be both electric and hybrid, while in 2025 the first Alfa Romeo vehicle sold exclusively in a 100% electric version will be presented. From 2027, the entire Alfa range will be 100% electric. For further official news we will have to wait, stay tuned to NewsAuto.it.

Read also:

– What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK