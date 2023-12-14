Venezuelan politics has entered a new dynamic given the pressure exerted by the United States, which has led to the possibility that opponents of the Government of Nicolás Maduro can request before the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) that the disqualification that they prevents them from running in the 2024 presidential election or any public office.

This action requires opponents, including María Corina Machado, to go to the Supreme Court and appeal the decision imposed by the Comptroller General of the Republic (CGR). The deadline is until December 15. Although this was an agreement reached by the so-called Unitary Platform and the ruling party – which faced more US sanctions if it did not agree – it has not been received favorably.

For the former Venezuelan deputy, Julio Borges, “the path that has been chosen is not the correct one.” Borges believes that if the measures were imposed by the CGR, it makes no sense for the TSJ to now decide whether to remove them or not.

This shows that this is an issue of political will and not legal will. “It seems that more than a door, what is opening is a labyrinth, that is, we enter the Court, that everyone has doubts because it is another dependency of Maduro, when there were very short paths that could resolve that in hours. Maduro does whatever he wants,” said Borges in an interview with EL TIEMPO.

So far, no disqualified person has requested an appeal from the TSJ. Among the opponents of this measure, some applied for more than 15 years, are former presidential candidate Henrique Capriles, Freddy Superlano of Voluntad Popular and Machado, impossible until 2026.

But, Machado seems to ignore the agreements reached between the parties, sponsored by Norway and pressured by the administration of Joe Biden, the president of state Joined.

“The irrational attempt to disqualify me was resolved by the people on October 22. I am not concerned with that. What I am dedicated to is building this force that will defeat Maduro,” said the until now opposition candidate to the presidential.

However, with a National Electoral Council controlled by Chavismo, it is uphill to appear with the disqualification, the same one that the United States has asked to be lifted, but apparently Machado will not go to the TSJ.

Candidates “must abide by the judicial decision” and refrain from offending state bodies during the process, says the agreement of the parties, which was disclosed by Norway on social networks. But there are no guarantees.

“Maduro will do what is fair and necessary to comply with the Biden administration's condition and ensure that sanctions relief is extended beyond the initial six-month period,” he told the agency. BloombergRyan C. Berg, director of the American Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

“For Maduro, it is better to suffer a brief contradiction in his speech than to face some type of sanctions in an electoral context”he pointed.

It is not yet clear whether the United States will consider Maduro's offer to be enough to prevent the licenses from being revoked, since there are still almost 300 political prisoners and at least three Americans detained in the country, and that is another of Washington's requests. : release detainees in exchange for lifting sanctions.

After the announcement of the possibility of lifting the bans, there was a celebration on the part of the United States, but they immediately warned that they were ready to reimpose measures if there were no releases.

Nicolás Maduro, president of Venezuela.

For former deputy Borges, the most likely thing is that The TSJ says that the disqualifications cannot be lifted due to the “independence of powers” and therefore the opposition remains without a way out. Furthermore, he insists that the release of the prisoners is something that Maduro can order and the order would be immediately executed.

If Machado does not go to the TSJ, the Government will clearly say that his disqualification continues. “We will have to see what strategy the United States will use against that, because the principle of non-interference can be appealed to,” explains Miguel Bustillos, political analyst and consultant.

For the expert, if Caracas is giving the opponents the option of going to the supreme court and they do not go, “what requests can the Biden administration make? It is a dilemma that opens up many possibilities.”

Sanctions relief

Unlike October, when the United States gave November 30 as a deadline for the Government of Venezuela to take action on disqualification measures and release prisoners, after the announcement there have been no new deadlines, but there have been warnings: that of reimposing sanctions.

So far, four licenses have been granted to Petróleos de Venezuela and Minerven to begin operations with hydrocarbons and minerals. This has led to visits by oil executives interested in talking to Caracas in an attempt to secure access to oil fields.

If realized, New contracts would be generated, but Venezuela would also settle debts with some of these companies.

In less than a month, this sanctions relief has improved the neighboring country's cash flow, as well as the possibility of stabilizing the economy by 2024, however, everything will depend on how willing Chavismo is to give more signs to Washington and what are the new actions of the opposition.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS